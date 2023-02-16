Hawaiian Punch Live Rosin Fresh Press delivers an energized headspace of charged creativity. Cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms and pressed by WCC’s artisan hash makers, the nose and palate of these solventless extracts smack of ripe berries and grapes with hints of earth and coffee. Providing a ‘staycation’ like state of mind for the weary worker with no place to go, the high transforms any location into a tropical Island.

