Hawaiian Punch Live Rosin Fresh Press delivers an energized headspace of charged creativity. Cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms and pressed by WCC’s artisan hash makers, the nose and palate of these solventless extracts smack of ripe berries and grapes with hints of earth and coffee. Providing a ‘staycation’ like state of mind for the weary worker with no place to go, the high transforms any location into a tropical Island.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.