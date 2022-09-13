About this product
Headband Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid extract made by WCC’s award-winning hash makers. Created from fresh-frozen craft cannabis — and produced in small hand-crafted batches — this sublime badder expresses a subtle terpene profile of diesel, mint, herbs, and earth. While a dab of this rosin provides consumers with a clean, full-spectrum experience, it also generates a heady high with spacey thoughts and a uniquely euphoric mindset.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC