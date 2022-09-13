Headband Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid extract made by WCC’s award-winning hash makers. Created from fresh-frozen craft cannabis — and produced in small hand-crafted batches — this sublime badder expresses a subtle terpene profile of diesel, mint, herbs, and earth. While a dab of this rosin provides consumers with a clean, full-spectrum experience, it also generates a heady high with spacey thoughts and a uniquely euphoric mindset.