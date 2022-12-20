About this product
WCC’s Hella Jelly .5g Rosin Cartridge is derived from a phenotype of the Very Cherry x Notorious THC cross. Baptized for its fiery berry-n-cherry flavor and dynamic effects, this 510 cart is a discrete companion for the seasoned consumer looking for a deliciously effective head change. A saucy Sativa with a terpy palate, its vibrant flavor profile and energized effects are nothing short of transformative.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
