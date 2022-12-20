WCC’s Hella Jelly .5g Rosin Cartridge is derived from a phenotype of the Very Cherry x Notorious THC cross. Baptized for its fiery berry-n-cherry flavor and dynamic effects, this 510 cart is a discrete companion for the seasoned consumer looking for a deliciously effective head change. A saucy Sativa with a terpy palate, its vibrant flavor profile and energized effects are nothing short of transformative.