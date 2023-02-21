High Society Premium Flower is a refined Hybrid cross of the Biscotti x Jet Fuel OG. A civilized cultivar for the selective consumer, its flowers express a fruity and gas-packed aroma, a tight but pliable structure, and copious amounts of trichome frosting. When rolled, lit, and hit, its terpene profile produces a spicy flavor of sweet cookies and petrol. Known for its elevated THC content, High Society creates a euphoric vibe shift in creative reasoning.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.