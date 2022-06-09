High Society is a refined Hybrid cross of the Biscotti and Jet Fuel OG strains. A sophisticated cultivar for the discerning consumer, its flowers express a fruity and gas-packed aroma, a tight but pliable structure, and copious amounts of trichome frosting. When rolled, lit, and hit, its terpene profile produces a spicy flavor of sweet cookies and petrol. Known for its elevated THC content, High Society creates a euphoric vibe shift in creative reasoning.