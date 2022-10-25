About this product
Holy Grail Live Resin Cartridge is a revered whole-plant, full-spectrum dab in a 510-cart. Extracted from a phenotype of the Holy Grail cultivar, this divine oil in a full-gram tank produces effects that are both mysterious and legendary. For those seeking what some consider unattainable perfection, its mythical kush flavor and spicy citrus exhale will leave you a true believer.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
