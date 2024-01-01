Honey Bananas Live Resin Badder is a luscious cross of the Honey Boo Boo x Strawberry Banana cultivars. A craft extract with elevated effects, it offers the discerning consumer an unparalleled dabbing experience. Delight your senses with sweet, tropical notes that dance on your palate, while its fresh terps and heady cannabinoids instills a smooth and euphoric high. Elevate your dab game and savor the rich essence of WCC's Honey Bananas Live Resin Badder .
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.