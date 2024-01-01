Honey Bananas Live Rosin Badder is a premium concentrate known for its rich, tropical aroma and smooth, honeyed banana palate. Crafted using solventless extraction, this rosin preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring a potent and pure experience. Ideal for discerning consumers seeking a clean, flavorful high, Honey Bananas Rosin delivers a balanced blend of euphoria and relaxation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.