Honey Bananas Live Rosin Jam is a lux dab that smacks different—sticky, smooth, and dripping with that top-shelf essence. Pressed from premium 70u-159u trich heads, this dabable jam smacks with an unadulterated punch of pure flavor and potency. Tier 1 means you’re getting that high-end fire, no cap. Elevated you dab-game with its sweet, gassy mix of all natural terps, straight from the press.

