Honey Bananas 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a solventless Indica extract made from the ripe trichomes of a Honey Boo Boo x Strawberry Banana cross. This top-shelf half-gram tank embodies a perfect balance of rich and earthy flavors. Its fresh profile and lively effects revive and inspire the fatigued mindset with its earthy dab and creative high.s



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.





