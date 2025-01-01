Honey Beltz brings the heat with a solventless combo of two heavy hitters: Honey Bananas x Rainbow Beltz. Cultivated by Motley Terpz and pressed from a 73-119u first wash, this Tier 1 Cold Cure Badder drips with tropical fruit, banana cream, and Z-candy gas. Smooth, gassy, and loaded with flavor, it’s a loud expression of two classics that always hit.