Honey Buns Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Gelatti x Honey B. A beautiful strain with colorfully dense buds, its aroma expresses a rich sweet nose with notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. For the consumer with a psychoactive sweet tooth, these Honey Buns offer an uplifting smoke with euphoric effects.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.