Honey Buns Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid extract from a Gelatti x Honey B cross. A captivating badder with a creamy consistency, its aroma expresses a sweet nose with hints of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. For the consumer with a psychoactive sweet tooth, its effects provide an uplifting dab with vibe-shift effects.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.