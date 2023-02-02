Honey Wine Premium Flower is a craft phenotype from the Mendo Breath x Dosidos x Strawberry Pinecone cross. A Sativa leaning cultivar, the buds appear tightly knuckled and emit a terpy nose of pine, lime, honey, and berries. A sticky cultivar with a luscious nose and relaxing effects, it hits the cranium like a cannabis-infused Sangria.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.