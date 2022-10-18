Honey Wine Live Resin Wet Badder is extracted from a craft cannabis phenotype of the Honey Wine cultivar. Processed by WCC's award-winning hash makers, this Sativa leaning badder emits a terpy nose of pine, lime, honey, and berries. A sappy and relaxing dab for the stressed-out psyche, this oily and viscous concentrate hits the palate and head like a cannabis-infused Sangria.