Honey Wine Live Resin Wet Badder is extracted from a craft cannabis phenotype of the Honey Wine cultivar. Processed by WCC's award-winning hash makers, this Sativa leaning badder emits a terpy nose of pine, lime, honey, and berries. A sappy and relaxing dab for the stressed-out psyche, this oily and viscous concentrate hits the palate and head like a cannabis-infused Sangria.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC