WCC’s Honeydew Top Shelf Flower is a succulent three-way Indica-dominant cross of Cookies ‘N Cream, Chem 4, and a select phenotype of Chem D Bx2. These genetics provide a rich aroma layered with earthy and robust notes as its Cookies lineage reveals a smooth and complex terpene profile. The effect delivers a rush of cerebral bliss that swells into a full-melt body high within a few minutes.



