WCC’s Honeydew Top Shelf Flower is a succulent three-way Indica-dominant cross of Cookies ‘N Cream, Chem 4, and a select phenotype of Chem D Bx2. These genetics provide a rich aroma layered with earthy and robust notes as its Cookies lineage reveals a smooth and complex terpene profile. The effect delivers a rush of cerebral bliss that swells into a full-melt body high within a few minutes.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.