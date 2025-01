Horchata Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Mochi Gelato. A silky strain with an earthy, floral palate, the buds create a broad spectrum of loamy flavors and heady effects. Each bud is a testament to expert cultivation, adorned with glistening ripe trichomes. While its aroma smacks of sweet and earthy notes, enticing the senses, its collective effect creates a deep sense of inspired relaxation.



read more