Hurricane Live Resin Badder is a Sativa dominant extract that crosses the kushed-out effects of LA Confidential with the hazy zest of Panama Punch. A spicy concentrate with a grape palate, Hurricane’s energized high motivates the sluggish mindset. An uplifting dab with a spice-n-herb exhale, its blustery effects push the fatigued psyche into a more productive headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.