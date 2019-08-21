About this product
Ice Cream Cake Diamond Infused Premium Flower 14G takes the potency of this Indica-dominant hybrid to the next level. A heady cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, these frosty nugs deliver a dessert-like experience with a sweet, creamy aroma rich in caryophyllene, limonene, and earthy myrcene. Boosted with THC diamonds, this strain offers subtle gassy undertones and amplified potency, making it as flavorful as it is relaxing.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Ice Cream Cake Diamond Infused Premium Flower 14G takes the potency of this Indica-dominant hybrid to the next level. A heady cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, these frosty nugs deliver a dessert-like experience with a sweet, creamy aroma rich in caryophyllene, limonene, and earthy myrcene. Boosted with THC diamonds, this strain offers subtle gassy undertones and amplified potency, making it as flavorful as it is relaxing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item