Ice Cream Cake Premium Flower is a powerful Indica dominant hybrid first propagated by Seed Junky Genetics. A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, Ice Cream Cake is a frosted treat that packs on the flavor. A delicious cultivar with a sweet and creamy nose, it's genuinely a dessert-like smoke. Expressing a doughy and vanilla flavor profile, its terpene-rich flavor is punctuated by a light gassiness.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
