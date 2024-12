Ice Cream Cake Diamond Infused Premium Flower takes the potency of this Indica-dominant hybrid to the next level. A heady cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, these frosty nugs deliver a dessert-like experience with a sweet, creamy aroma rich in caryophyllene, limonene, and earthy myrcene. Boosted with THC diamonds, this strain offers subtle gassy undertones and amplified potency, making it as flavorful as it is relaxing.

