Ice Cream Cake is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid first crafted by Seed Junky Genetics. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33, this frosty strain offers a dessert-like experience with a sweet and creamy aroma. With a flavor profile rich in caryophyllene and limonene, complemented by earthy notes of myrcene, its taste is accented by subtle gassy undertones. A flavorful treat, Ice Cream Cake is as rich in taste as it is in relaxation.

read more