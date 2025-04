Soft serve for the stoners. Ice Cream Sundae is a hybrid that hits like your favorite dessert—cool, creamy, and just the right amount of extra. With sweet vanilla vibes, fruity undertones, and a thick, milky smoke, it’s the kind of treat you spark when you’re ready to vibe out and melt into the couch. Because getting baked should taste this good. Because every good high deserves a cherry on top.

read more