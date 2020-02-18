About this product

Ice Cream Sundae is a powerful Indica dominant hybrid that was first propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics. A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, Ice Cream Sundae is a frosted treat that packs on the flavor. A delicious cultivar with a sweet and creamy nose, it's genuinely a dessert-like smoke. Expressing a doughy and vanilla flavor profile, its taste is punctuated by a light gassiness.



* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.