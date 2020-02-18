West Coast Cure
Ice Cream Sundae - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Ice Cream Sundae is a powerful Indica dominant hybrid that was first propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics. A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, Ice Cream Sundae is a frosted treat that packs on the flavor. A delicious cultivar with a sweet and creamy nose, it's genuinely a dessert-like smoke. Expressing a doughy and vanilla flavor profile, its taste is punctuated by a light gassiness.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
