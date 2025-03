Illemonati Premium Flower - it's not a clandestine cultivar for the powerful elite, it's just WCC ensuring you maintain the highest standards. A cross of London Lemons x Gellati, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers a unique and zesty experience, with London Lemons imparting a citrusy punch and Gellati contributing a smooth, dessert-like undertone. The enlightened result creates a well-balanced high that elevates the mood and energizes the senses.

