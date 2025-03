Jack Herer Premium Flower is a celebrated Sativa-dominant hybrid, blending a mysterious Haze with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. This iconic strain offers an invigorating terpene profile: limonene delivers a sharp, zesty essence, while pinene adds a refreshing pine note and caryophyllene introduces a touch of spice. These elements create a robust aroma and flavor profile. The buds are dense, green, and richly adorned with trichome-laden pistils. Known for its energizing and uplifting effects, Jack acts as the perfect mid-day motivator.

read more