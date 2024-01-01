Jack Herer Top Shelf Flower is a three-way cross of Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and Haze. A classic Sativa strain, it creates an uplifting high with euphoric effects. Its unified gene pool creates a classic nose and flavor with hints of lemon, pine, wood, and spice. Thick, green, and loaded with trichome-covered pistils, its effect provides a great mid-day motivator of energetic bliss mixed with creative joy.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.