Jack Herer Top Shelf Flower is a three-way cross of Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and Haze. A classic Sativa strain, it creates an uplifting high with euphoric effects. Its unified gene pool creates a classic nose and flavor with hints of lemon, pine, wood, and spice. Thick, green, and loaded with trichome-covered pistils, its effect provides a great mid-day motivator of energetic bliss mixed with creative joy.

