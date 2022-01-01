About this product
The Jack Herer CUREpen Cartridge is based on the classic Jack Herer strain. A full gram Sativa-dominant vape, the oil in this 510 Cartridge creates the classic ‘Herer’ flavor with hints of lemon, pine, wood, and spice. A great motivator, this cartridge cultivates a sense of energetic bliss mixed with a dash of creative joy.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.