WCC’s Jack Herer Ready-To-Use CUREbar is based on the classic Jack Herer strain. This full gram of Sativa-dominant oil delivers the iconic 'Herer' profile with notes of wood and spice. A great mid-day motivator, the Jack Herer CUREbar cultivates a sense of energetic bliss mixed with a dash of creative joy.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

read more