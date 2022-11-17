About this product
WCC’s Jack Herer Disposable CUREpen is a ready-to-rip full-gram vape derived from a Jack Herer phenotype. Powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer, the oil creates that classic ‘Herer’ flavor with hints of lemon, pine, wood, and spice. A serious motivator, this premium Sativa oil delivers a sense of energetic bliss merged with a creative buzz.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC