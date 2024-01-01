Jack Herer Jefferey 5-pack is crafted from a mysterious Haze strain, Northern Lights #5, and Shiva Skunk. A classic Sativa-dominant strain, these .65g mini J's are created from WCC’s top-shelf flower, a pinch of THCa diamonds, dusted with a layer of top-shelf kief, and covered with a discrete coating of all-natural terpenes. Ready to instill its uplifting and euphoric effects, the high provides a great mid-day motivator mixed with creative inspiration.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.