Jack Herer Jefferey 5-pack is crafted from a mysterious Haze strain, Northern Lights #5, and Shiva Skunk. A classic Sativa-dominant strain, these .65g mini J's are created from WCC’s top-shelf flower, a pinch of THCa diamonds, dusted with a layer of top-shelf kief, and covered with a discrete coating of all-natural terpenes. Ready to instill its uplifting and euphoric effects, the high provides a great mid-day motivator mixed with creative inspiration.



