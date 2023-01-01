Jack The Ripper Top Shelf Flower is a hyperactive Sativa with killer effects. A cross of Subcools Jack’s Cleaner x Space Queen, JTR’s conical-shaped flowers have a resinous layer of psychoactive trichomes that emits an edgy zest of citrus, pine, and spicy earth. A creative smoke for high-strung users with a busy “To Do List,” Jack The Ripper's energetic high helps consumers accomplish the unthinkable.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.