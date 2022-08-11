Jealousy is a Hybrid cross of Sherbet Bx1 x Gelato 41. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the strain’s flavor and effects could leave some in your smoke circle super envious! Jealousy’s buds are olive green with purple calyx, emit a sweet and gassy aroma, and express a distinct flavor of earth and funk. A euphoric and creative anytime-strain, its effects are mentally relaxed, physically vibrant, and could foster some serious strain-envy by your genetics-loving peers.