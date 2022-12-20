West Coast Cure’s Jealousy Cake Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Jealousy x Banana Cream Cake. This velvety varietal has a sweet ripe tropical nose, creamy banana and sweet berry flavor, and of course – envious curb appeal. While the bud structure flexes a dense and knuckled anatomy, its colors are a kaleidoscopic mix of olive green calyx, fire orange pistils, and layers of amber trichomes. Its Best enjoyed with your favorite music or relaxing activities, as the effects can be somewhat transcendental.