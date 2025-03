Jealousy Live Resin Cartridge is a 510-cart loaded with extracts from an Indica-leaning phenotype of the Sherbet Bx1 x Gelato 41 cross. Evoking desire with its gassy aroma and distinct earthy profile, its effects create a euphoric and innovative mindset. Physically relaxing and mentally stimulating, its effects will appeal to your network of dab-loving peers.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

