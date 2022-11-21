About this product
Jealousy Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Sherbet Bx1 x Gelato 41. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the strain’s flavor and effects could leave some in your smoke circle super envious! Jealousy’s buds are olive green with purple calyx, emit a sweet and gassy aroma, and express a distinct flavor of earth and funk. A euphoric and creative anytime-strain, its effects are mentally relaxed, physically vibrant, and could foster some serious strain-envy by your genetics-loving peers.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
