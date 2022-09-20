About this product
Jedi Kush 1g Live Resin Cartridge is an adventurous full-spectrum dab in a cart! Produced from sun-grown craft cannabis cultivated in Northern California’s Humboldt and Trinity County, this Indica-leaning live resin helps inquiring consumers explore their own headspace. Sourced from boutique farms growing the freshest whole-plant material, Jedi’s live resin smacks of pungent skunk, tangy citrus, and sour earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC