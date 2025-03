Jelly Donut Premium Flower is the indulgent treat your taste buds have been craving! This Indica-dominant cultivar is a delightful cross between Purple Punch and French Toast, has a tight flower structure, and creates a relaxed and friendly headspace. With ripe trichomes emitting a sweet grape and berry nose, its effect feels like a jelly-filled hug for your mind, body, and soul. Creating a breezy attitude with a chill disposition, this one puts a high sheen glaze on any day.

