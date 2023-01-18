About this product
Jet Fuel Live Resin Wet Badder - get ready for a vertical takeoff! The name of this Hybrid extract serves as a straightforward warning of its dab-worthy flavor and effect. While Jet Fuel’s high-octane nose provides a cerebral rush with its diesel-skunk and earthy terpenes, a quick snap of these mood-altering cannabinoids provides a creative blast of relaxed contemplation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
