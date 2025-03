Jokerz Candy Premium Flower – where laughter meets flavor in a high-flying Hybrid extravaganza! These resinous bud's are the genetic offspring of a Gummiez x Grape Gas cross, creating vibe-shift toke of grape and petrol. Roll up, hit it, and let the one-liners commence. Converting any smoke circle into a roller coaster of laughter, its high provides a thrilling ride and a delightful escape from the daily routine.

