Jokerz Gelato Premium Flower from West Coast Cure takes center stage as a laughter-packed Indica-dominant blend, crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. Crafted by Compound Genetics, this premium strain flaunts an earthy Kush taste layered with sweet, fruity highlights. Each nug is a frosty spectacle of olive green and deep purple, shimmering with a trichome sparkle that sets the stage for hilarity. Light up Jokerz Gelato and turn any gathering into a carnival of chuckles.

