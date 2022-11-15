Jokerz Gelato Top Shelf Flower by West Coast Cure is a giggle-inducing Indica dominant cross of White Runtz x Jet Fuel Gelato. Bred by Compound Genetics, the flowers express an earthy Kush flavor and reek of sweet fruity notes. A bright and frosty cultivar that fosters a sense of hilarity, the strain’s trichome-encrusted flowers flash varied shades of olive green with deep purple hues. Triggered by its intoxicating compounds, consumers will discover Jokerz converts the average smoke circle into a circus of laughter.