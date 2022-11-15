About this product
Jokerz Gelato Top Shelf Flower by West Coast Cure is a giggle-inducing Indica dominant cross of White Runtz x Jet Fuel Gelato. Bred by Compound Genetics, the flowers express an earthy Kush flavor and reek of sweet fruity notes. A bright and frosty cultivar that fosters a sense of hilarity, the strain’s trichome-encrusted flowers flash varied shades of olive green with deep purple hues. Triggered by its intoxicating compounds, consumers will discover Jokerz converts the average smoke circle into a circus of laughter.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
