Elevate your smoke game with WCC's Juicy Papaya 1.2g Jefferey Infused Joint! Rolled from our terpy Top Shelf Flower and sprinkled with just the right touch of THCa diamonds, this joint is like a little slice of utopia in your hands. With a dusting of top-shelf kief and a discrete layer of all-natural terpenes, its essence creates a tropical hit with a vibe-shift effect.

