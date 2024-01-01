Elevate your smoke game with WCC's Juicy Papaya 1.2g Jefferey Infused Joint! Rolled from our terpy Top Shelf Flower and sprinkled with just the right touch of THCa diamonds, this joint is like a little slice of utopia in your hands. With a dusting of top-shelf kief and a discrete layer of all-natural terpenes, its essence creates a tropical hit with a vibe-shift effect.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.