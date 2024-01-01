Juicy Papaya CUREpen Cartridge is the perfect fix for your vaping needs! This 1-gram tank of Indica-dominant oil features a delightful and exotic terpene profile inherited from its namesake strain. Convenient and ready to use right out of the box, the oil in this 510-cart helps eliminate that “tired but wired” mindset.
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.