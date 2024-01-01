Juicy Papaya CUREpen Cartridge is the perfect fix for your vaping needs! This 1-gram tank of Indica-dominant oil features a delightful and exotic terpene profile inherited from its namesake strain. Convenient and ready to use right out of the box, the oil in this 510-cart helps eliminate that “tired but wired” mindset.



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



