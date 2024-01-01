A pull from WCC’s Juicy Papaya Disposable CUREbar feels like a trip through paradise. A breezy mind-shift vape with a fruit-packed pallet, this one-gram tank of Indica oil creates a nectar draw, chill effect, and is the perfect cure for a hectic day. A mental getaway without the hassle of travel, its effect offers a tropical headspace and relaxed vibe.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.