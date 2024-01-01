WCC’s Juicy Papaya Jefferey 5-Pack offers a mouthwatering vacation for our bored taste buds and uptight psyche. Crafted from whole nug buds, infused with potent THCa diamonds, and enriched with kief from our Top-Shelf flower, each toke offers a tropical explosion of gassy zest. Mini but mighty, these .65g joints provide the perfect balance of potency and portability. Get ready to roll with the relaxed vibes these joints bring.



Show more