WCC’s Juicy Papaya Jefferey 5-Pack offers a mouthwatering vacation for our bored taste buds and uptight psyche. Crafted from whole nug buds, infused with potent THCa diamonds, and enriched with kief from our Top-Shelf flower, each toke offers a tropical explosion of gassy zest. Mini but mighty, these .65g joints provide the perfect balance of potency and portability. Get ready to roll with the relaxed vibes these joints bring.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.