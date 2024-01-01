Key Lime Jack Premium Flower is a zesty Sativa propagated from a rare phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Loaded with uplifting effects, it promises a creative burst of inspired energy. A colorful flower with ripe terpenes, it delivers a vibrant and citrusy hit with subtle notes of spicy chocolate. Energized and creative, its effects create an inspired mindset.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.