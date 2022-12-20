About this product
Key Lime Pie Premium Flower is a zesty Hybrid phenotype of the Cookie Fam's Girl Scout Cookie. Creamy, rich, and loaded with plenty of terpene bling, the trichome coated flowers are bright green and express an earthy and minty menthol nose. Like its baked goods namesake, the flavor of Key Lime Pie is a sweet treat for all of the senses. Savory, potent, and relaxing, it’s a great smoke for everyone.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC