Key Lime Pie Premium Flower is a zesty Hybrid phenotype of the Cookie Fam's Girl Scout Cookie. Creamy, rich, and loaded with plenty of terpene bling, the trichome coated flowers are bright green and express an earthy and minty menthol nose. Like its baked goods namesake, the flavor of Key Lime Pie is a sweet treat for all of the senses. Savory, potent, and relaxing, it’s a great smoke for everyone.

