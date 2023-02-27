Key Lime Pie Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is pressed and refined from a zesty Hybrid phenotype of Girl Scout Cookie. Cultivated by Luma Farms and purified by WCC, Key Lime Pie expresses a minty menthol nose and drips with creamy-earth terpenes. As its baked name suggests, the flavor and effect of Key Lime Pie delivers a sweet treat to all of the senses.



Show more