Key Lime Pie Live Rosin Fresh Press is pressed and refined from a zesty Hybrid phenotype of Girl Scout Cookie. Cultivated by Luma Farms and purified by WCC, Key Lime Pie expresses a minty menthol nose and drips with creamy-earth terpenes. As its baked name suggests, the flavor and effect of Key Lime Pie delivers a sweet treat to all of the senses.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.